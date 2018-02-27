Dean's iconic 'Rebel Without a Cause' jacket up for auction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - James Dean's cherry-red jacket from the 1955 film "Rebel Without a Cause" is going up for auction in Florida. It's a rare opportunity for fans to pick up an item linked to the actor who died at 24.



Palm Beach Modern Auctions co-owner Rico Baca says the nylon windbreaker is worth an estimated $400,000 to $600,000.



That sounds pricey for a jacket. But Baca said it's as important to pop culture as a dress worn by actress Marilyn Monroe or gloves worn on stage by singer Michael Jackson.



The jacket will be auctioned Saturday .



Dean only starred in three movies and died in a car crash about a month before "Rebel Without a Cause" premiered.

