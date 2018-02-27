Dean's iconic 'Rebel Without a Cause' jacket up for auction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dean's iconic 'Rebel Without a Cause' jacket up for auction

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - James Dean's cherry-red jacket from the 1955 film "Rebel Without a Cause" is going up for auction in Florida. It's a rare opportunity for fans to pick up an item linked to the actor who died at 24.
    
Palm Beach Modern Auctions co-owner Rico Baca says the nylon windbreaker is worth an estimated $400,000 to $600,000.
    
That sounds pricey for a jacket. But Baca said it's as important to pop culture as a dress worn by actress Marilyn Monroe or gloves worn on stage by singer Michael Jackson.
    
The jacket will be auctioned Saturday .
    
Dean only starred in three movies and died in a car crash about a month before "Rebel Without a Cause" premiered.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:24 AM EST2018-02-27 11:24:49 GMT

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

  • Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-02-27 11:12:51 GMT

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.