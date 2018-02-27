Georgia man falls to death from waterfall in North Carolina - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia man falls to death from waterfall in North Carolina

OLD FORT, N.C. (AP) - A Georgia man has fallen to his death from a North Carolina waterfall.

McDowell County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Richelle Bailey tells The Asheville Citizen-Times that 37-year-old Jimmy Paul Schmidt Jr. fell Saturday from the 50-foot-high (15-meter-high) Upper Catawba Falls in the Pisgah National Forest.

Bailey says Schmidt was staying in Asheville while attending a bachelor party and the group had decided to go hiking. Schmidt went ahead as they stopped for pictures and had lost his footing when he leaned over to view the scenery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Cathy Dowd says there is roughly one rescue a month for serious injury at the waterfall. There's no Forest Service trail to the upper falls. One to the lower falls was built in 2010.

