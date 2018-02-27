Nice Today But Rain On The Way - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nice Today But Rain On The Way

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns.

This afternoon we will warm up quite a bit with sunny skies and south winds allowing us to climb into the mid 60s.  Get out and enjoy as the warm weather is announcing a front that will stall over us Wednesday and Thursday, bringing rain showers both days.  Widespread, I would expect 1"-2" of rain over those 2 days with some isolated spots getting up to 3".  There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday night.  It is for Hamilton and Rhea counties and counties west.  Afternoon temps will be fairly mild in the upper 50s and low 60s both days.

Friday the front will pass through and we will cool a bit and dry out.  Temps will range from 39 in the morning to 58 in the afternoon.  Skies will be sunny, and winds will be a little breezy, blowing from the north at 10-20 mph.

The weekend looks great with sunshine, cool mornings in the mid to upper 30s, and nice afternoons in the low 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

TUESDAY:

  • 8am... Patchy Fog, 40
  • Noon... Sunny, 54
  • 5pm... Sunny, 66
