UPDATE: Tennessee panel kills bill to outlaw child marriage

UPDATE: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has killed a bill to ban child marriage because a socially conservative lobbyist argued it interferes with his state legal challenge of same-sex marriage.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted Wednesday to halt consideration this session of legislation to limit marriage to only people 18 years or older. Republican House Majority Leader Glen Casada requested the delay at the urging of Family Action Council of Tennessee President David Fowler, a lawyer and ex-state senator.

Fowler contended that because the bill deals with marriage licenses, it interferes with his lawsuit.

Democratic bill sponsor Rep. Darren Jernigan of Old Hickory called it disgraceful and said he's embarrassed for Tennessee.

Democratic Senate sponsor Jeff Yarbro has said some girls as young as 10 have married adult men in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.

During a news conference Monday, Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville and Rep. Darren Jernigan of Old Hickory discussed legislation to require people getting married to be at least 18.

Yarbro said Tennessee lets children under 18 get married, often to adults and in situations that could be characterized as statutory rape or rape of a child. He says some girls as young as 10 married adult men.

The Pew Research Center says 5.5 of every 1,000 15- to 17-year-olds in Tennessee were married from 2010 to 2014, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

Yarbro says only parental consent is enough for 16 and 17-year-olds to marry, while younger children need approval of a county judge or elected official.

