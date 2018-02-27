State lawmakers propose ban on child marriages in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State lawmakers propose ban on child marriages in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.
    
During a news conference Monday, Sen. Jeff Yarbro of Nashville and Rep. Darren Jernigan of Old Hickory discussed legislation to require people getting married to be at least 18.
    
Yarbro said Tennessee lets children under 18 get married, often to adults and in situations that could be characterized as statutory rape or rape of a child. He says some girls as young as 10 married adult men.
    
The Pew Research Center says 5.5 of every 1,000 15- to 17-year-olds in Tennessee were married from 2010 to 2014, ranking in the top 10 nationally.
    
Yarbro says only parental consent is enough for 16 and 17-year-olds to marry, while younger children need approval of a county judge or elected official.
    
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Appeals court says FTC can police telecommunications cos.

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:24 AM EST2018-02-27 11:24:49 GMT

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

    A U.S. appeals court says the Federal Trade Commission can police telecommunications companies like AT&T — a ruling that’s important because another agency is dropping its oversight with repeal of “net neutrality” rules governing customer access to apps and websites. 

    More

  • Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Nice Today But Rain On The Way

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:12 AM EST2018-02-27 11:12:51 GMT

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

    Good Tuesday.  This morning is much cooler and there are some areas getting some pretty dense fog.  Temps are in the 30s pretty widespread with a few spots in the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mtns. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.