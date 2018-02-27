Food delivery service brings 200 jobs to Chattanooga

(Press Release) Spurred on by the rapid success across the South, the restaurant on-demand platform Waitr arrives in Chattanooga March 1 – marking the debut of a better choice for food delivery in Tennessee. The Waitr app lets you order from your favorite Chattanooga restaurant … then sends a Waitr driver to deliver it to you for a flat fee of $5.

Waitr’s appeal goes directly to those who don’t want to – or cannot – leave their home or office for their favorite restaurant meal. This is the eighth state Waitr has entered; the app has already proven to be wildly popular throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Waitr expects to grow quickly in the city. To meet the anticipated demand, the company expects to hire 200 people in the area.

Dozens of Chattanooga area restaurants have already signed with Waitr, including Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Poblanos Mexican Cuisine, Chicken Salad Chick, Sekisui and Southside Pizza. Many more are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Waitr says its distinct technology separates its service from others. “From live monitoring of deliveries yielding faster door-to-door service, to the unique ability to provide full-color photography of every menu item from all participating restaurants, there are a number of things that make Waitr stand out among its competitors,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr.

Waitr has also received widespread acclaim for its extremely favorable pricing for consumers and restaurant partners. Menu prices are the same on the app as they are at the restaurants. Chris Meaux, the company’s founder, says the flat fee is the same no matter the distance from the restaurant or whether you order one meal or 20 – a refreshing departure from other area services. In addition to delivery, Waitr has added a new level of convenience to carryout orders. Users order from the app and are alerted at the exact time when the food is ready for pick-up. There is no charge to consumers for placing these orders.

To celebrate Waitr’s Chattanooga debut, the company will be hosting a launch party at Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint on Thursday, March 1 at 6:00pm. Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is located on 818 Georgia Avenue in Chattanooga. Waitr is encouraging everyone to come out and be part of the city’s launch for a special Waitr Trivia Night. Attendees at the free party can test their trivia skills, win cash prizes and take home cool “swag” items.

Waitr is exceptionally simple to use. After an account is created, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully-customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order. All payments happen seamlessly and securely with a credit card. Ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently hiring in Chattanooga. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

Launched in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect local restaurants to hungry consumers. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr’s mission is to develop the local food culture for communities across the United States by expanding the reach of local restaurant menus. Available on the Web, on iPhone and Android devices, Waitr is the most convenient way to discover, order and eat great food from the best local restaurants. Today, Waitr has more than 4,000 restaurant partners and hundreds of thousands of users in more than 150 cities.