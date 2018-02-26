UPDATE: Missing 12 year old returned home safe and sound

UPDATE: Missing child 12 year old Marcus Goree was found safe, according to Chattanooga Police Department. CPD announced in a tweet that Marcus returned home safe on Tuesday.

#MISSING CHILD/Endangered Runaway: 12-yr-old Marcus Goree last seen in #Chattanooga at 4PM on 2/26/18. Marcus is a black male w/ black hair & brown eyes, 5'05" tall, weighs 90-101 lbs. Call 423-698-2525 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/JTbcbch23I — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 27, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Marcus Goree is an endangered runaway.

Police say he left home Monday afternoon around 4:00 pm, CPD said.

Goree was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, gray North Face jacket and black/white Jordans.

Goree is 5-feet-5-inches and weighs 90-101 pounds.

If you have seen Goree or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.