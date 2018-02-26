CPD searching for missing child/endangered runaway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD searching for missing child/endangered runaway

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old March Goree is an endangered runaway.

Police say he left home Monday afternoon around 4:00 pm, CPD said. 

Goree was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, gray North Face jacket and black/white Jordans.

Goree is 5-feet-5-inches and weighs 90-101 pounds.

If you have seen Goree or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

