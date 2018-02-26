Portion of North Marble Top Road closed due to sinkhole - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Portion of North Marble Top Road closed due to sinkhole

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A sinkhole has caused a portion of North Marble Top Road in Walker County to close for repairs.

North Marble Top Road is closed from Diamond Drive to Garrett's Chapel.

Due to the closure, there is no thru traffic past Diamond Drive southbound.

Only local traffic is allowed to travel northbound on North Marble Top past Garrett's Chapel.

All motorists are advised to take an alternate route for the next several days.

