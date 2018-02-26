HCSO needs help locating wanted fugitive

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a wanted fugitive.

23-year-old Barry Labron Griffin, Jr. is wanted on multiple charges including:

Evading Arrest

DUI

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of Handgun while Under the Influence

Driving on Revoked, Suspended, or Cancelled License

Failure to Appear

Theft of Property

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The HCSO describes Griffin, Jr. as a 6-foot-3-inch black male. He weighs 230 pounds and has black hair.

If you have any information about Griffin, Jr.'s whereabouts, please call 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online .

The HCSO asks that you remember that all wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with Griffin, Jr. please call your local law enforcement immediately.