HCSO needs help locating wanted fugitive

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a wanted fugitive.

23-year-old Barry Labron Griffin, Jr. is wanted on multiple charges including:

  • Evading Arrest
  • DUI 
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Possession of Handgun while Under the Influence
  • Driving on Revoked, Suspended, or Cancelled License
  • Failure to Appear
  • Theft of Property
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The HCSO describes Griffin, Jr. as a 6-foot-3-inch black male. He weighs 230 pounds and has black hair. 

If you have any information about Griffin, Jr.'s whereabouts, please call 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online

The HCSO asks that you remember that all wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with Griffin, Jr. please call your local law enforcement immediately.

