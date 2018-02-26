What the Tech? App of the Day: Genius

Do you really know all the words to "Rocket Man" by Elton John?

According to some internet chats, thousands of people really do believe Jimmy Hendrix is singing "excuse me while I 'kiss this guy', rather than the correct lyric 'kiss the sky'.

Misheard lyrics are funnier than the actual words to the song but it can be a little embarrassing when you're belting one out in a crowd.

That's where this App of the Day comes in. It's Genius.

Available for the iPhone and Android devices, Genius provides the actual lyrics to thousands of songs in its database.

If it was a hit you'll find the lyrics on the app.

Genius also has the story behind the songs with articles and album liner notes that explain what the song is about, what the band says about it and some reviews of the song and album.

It also links to the YouTube videos so you can watch and sing along to the real words.

The iPhone version links better to YouTube videos than the Android app. It is a free app but it displays some advertisements.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.