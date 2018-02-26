Person on bike collides with vehicle in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Person on bike collides with vehicle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police say a person on a bike collided with a vehicle Monday afternoon.

It happened on 9th Street around 4:00 p.m.

Police say the person on the bike was a 17-year-old male. 

He was flown to a local hospital.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

