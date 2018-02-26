Bullet found in trash can at LaFayette High School

A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.

According to Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines, a student told the school's front office and School Resource Officer around 12:30 pm about the bullet they found in a trash can in the boys' locker room.

The SRO was able to retrieve the bullet from the trash. He then began investigating.

The superintendent said, "the school is putting out a School Messenger call this afternoon at dismissal to let all parents know about this discovery and to remind students and parents about school security and safety."