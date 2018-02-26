UPDATE: Baby from stolen SUV in Bradley Co. found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Baby from stolen SUV in Bradley Co. found

By WRCB Staff
By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Cleveland police confirm the one-year-old who was in a stolen SUV has been found and is safe.

The father, Brandon Peardon, says he drove to the Chevron Gas Station to get a few things. His one-year-old son, Andrew, was in the backseat of his SUV. Peardon says he asked his best friend, who works at the store, to keep an eye on Andrew, but by the time she got outside, Andrew and the SUV were gone. 

Peardon immediately called 911. 

"Instinct," Peardon said. "I did what I had to do; what I knew to do. You don't stop worrying about your son when he's gone." 

"You just always hear about stuff like this, but you never expected to happen to you or even someone close to you," Chasity Kilgore, Andrew's mother, said. I've never been so scared in my life." 

Soon after the SUV was stolen, Cleveland police posted an alert on social media. Bradley County deputies and school resource officers helped search for Andrew.        

Sgt. Evie West said that a private citizen called the 911 center around 3:40 pm to say they had spotted the 1998 Chevy Tahoe.

Police say the SUV was found at Spring Place and Mason Road. The vehicle was found abandoned with Andrew inside unharmed. 

"We're thankful that God had his hand on Andrew the whole entire time, and whoever did have him, he put a voice in his head that said, 'hey this is an OK; this baby needs family,'" Kilgore said. 

The baby's parents and grandmother thanked the people of Cleveland during a short press conference Monday afternoon for helping look for the child.

The Cleveland Police Department also thanked everyone for sharing the post and keeping their eyes open to help find the child.

West says they aren't sure how many people were involved with stealing the SUV and if anyone was armed.  

We're told police will gather surveillance video to look for any leads. 

PREVIOUS STORY: An SUV was stolen Monday with a 1-year-old child inside.

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • 1998 Chevy Tahoe stolen with child inside
  • Tag #: 4C5 9L7
  • Driver: Possibly a white male, dark clothing and beard
  • Vehicle stolen from Chevron Gas Station at 1420 25th Street NW in Cleveland at 2:36 pm

The vehicle was stolen in Bradley County and is headed toward Harrison Pike.

Police describe the vehicle as a 1998 Green Chevy Tahoe with a tag# 4C5 9L7. The driver may be a white male, dark clothing and beard. There's paint chipping off of the hood and a dent in front passengers side fender.

This vehicle was stolen from the Chevron Gas Station 1420 25th Street NW in Cleveland at 2:36PM.

The Tag may be a Tennessee plate TAG#4C59L7

