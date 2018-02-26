UPDATE: Baby from stolen SUV in Bradley Co. found

Police describe the vehicle as green Chevy Tahoe.More
Warrants have been issued for the suspect, who police say they saw brandishing a weapon in Saturday's "riot" at Hamilton Place Mall.More
A small caliber bullet was found in a trash can at LaFayette High School Monday.More
A young pregnant woman says she was trampled on during Saturday's incident at Hamilton Place Mall. She tripped while trying to run away from what police are now calling an “aggravated riot.”More
Cinemark company announced it will no longer permit large bags and packages inside its movie theaters.More
A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase while riding an ATV naked.More
The first-year teacher at a Huntsville school said his students noticed he was a "little off" last week.More
Hamilton Place Mall is back open Sunday after police investigated a shots fired call, and we are hearing from mall employees for the first time.More
The search for a missing man is expected to resume Monday morning in the area known as the Pocket Wilderness.More
When Kane Brown needed a female voice for his song "What Ifs," he called his childhood friend to do it: Lauren Alaina.More
