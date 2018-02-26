UPDATE: Baby from stolen SUV in Bradley Co. found

UPDATE: Cleveland police confirm the one-year-old who was in a stolen SUV has been found.

The child is safe.

Sgt. Evie West said that a private citizen called the 911 center around 3:40 pm to say they had spotted the 1998 Chevy Tahoe.

Police say the SUV was found at Spring Place and Mason Road.

The vehicle was found abandoned and with the child inside.

The baby's parents and grandmother thanked the people of Cleveland during a short press conference Monday afternoon for helping look for the child.

The Cleveland Police Department also thanked everyone for sharing the post and keeping their eyes open to help find the child.

PREVIOUS STORY: An SUV was stolen Monday with a 1-year-old child inside.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The vehicle was stolen in Bradley County and is headed toward Harrison Pike.

Police describe the vehicle as a 1998 Green Chevy Tahoe with a tag# 4C5 9L7. The driver may be a white male, dark clothing and beard. There's paint chipping off of the hood and a dent in front passengers side fender.

This vehicle was stolen from the Chevron Gas Station 1420 25th Street NW in Cleveland at 2:36PM.

The Tag may be a Tennessee plate TAG#4C59L7