Naked man riding ATV arrested after police chase

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KSHB) A man is in custody after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase while riding an ATV naked. 

KCPD told 41 Action News Shoal Creek patrol officers were sent out on a call involving a naked man driving a yellow ATV through yards just after 2:15 p.m.

When they located him, they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop and fled through a field.

He eventually made his way onto I-435 and began driving fast going south in the northbound lanes.

He got off I-435 at 210 Highway, where he exited onto Searcy Creek Parkway and drove back east toward train tracks south of 210 Highway.

As the suspect approached the old Sam's Town Casino, police said he was thrown from the ATV after he struck two railway junction boxes.

He got up and tried to run from officers, but was taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment.

The chase ended just before 3:45 p.m.

The ATV the suspect had been driving was stolen from an address in northeastern Kansas City.

Police said the suspect was involved in an earlier car chase with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in which he escaped from a stolen car.

No injuries were reported. According to dispatch, officers believe the man was under the influence. 

Law enforcement officers from KCPD and the Clay County Sherif's Office were involved in the chase.

Charges against the suspect are expected today.

Read more at KSHB's website.

