Humane Society calling for investigation into pick-up carrying pony in truck bed

By NBC News
(WALB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana is calling for an investigation after photos surfaced of a Shetland pony that was transported in the bed of a pick-up truck during Carnival Season. 

According to the report, a witness to the incident shared photos of the pony standing in the back of a tan colored pick-up on N. Carrollton Avenue. 

The report said the pony was harnessed by a short tether to the front of the pick-up, but no side panels or additional protection was offered for the pony. 

The photos were taken at a red light at the corner of N. Carrollton Ave and Ulloa Street.  The vehicle later turned right onto Earhart Blvd.

