Humane Society calling for investigation into pick-up carrying pony in truck bed

(WALB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana is calling for an investigation after photos surfaced of a Shetland pony that was transported in the bed of a pick-up truck during Carnival Season.

According to the report, a witness to the incident shared photos of the pony standing in the back of a tan colored pick-up on N. Carrollton Avenue.

The report said the pony was harnessed by a short tether to the front of the pick-up, but no side panels or additional protection was offered for the pony.

The photos were taken at a red light at the corner of N. Carrollton Ave and Ulloa Street. The vehicle later turned right onto Earhart Blvd.