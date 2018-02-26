Hamilton County fugitive wanted on multiple charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County fugitive wanted on multiple charges

By Kerry French, Producer
Hamilton County Sheriff is asking for your help locating a man wanted on multiple charges. 

Barry Lebron Griffin Jr. has been charged with:

  • Evading Arrest
  • Driving under the influence
  • Reckless Endangerment 
  • Possession of a handgun while under the influence
  • Driving on revoked, suspended, and cancelled license
  • Failure to appear
  • Theft of property
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Griffin is describe as a 25 years old black man, with black hair, 6'3 in height and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Griffin's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division at 

423-209-7140

