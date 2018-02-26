Hamilton County fugitive wanted on multiple charges

Hamilton County Sheriff is asking for your help locating a man wanted on multiple charges.

Barry Lebron Griffin Jr. has been charged with:

Evading Arrest

Driving under the influence

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a handgun while under the influence

Driving on revoked, suspended, and cancelled license

Failure to appear

Theft of property

Possession of a controlled substance

Griffin is describe as a 25 years old black man, with black hair, 6'3 in height and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Griffin's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division at

423-209-7140