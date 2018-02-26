Three plead guilty to charges filed in deadly 2015 boat crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three plead guilty to charges filed in deadly 2015 boat crash

By WRCB Staff
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Three people have pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection to a boating crash that killed a McMinn County woman. 

The crash happened in 2015 at Tellico Lake when a jet ski and boat collided. 

Evelyn Spurling from Englewood was killed. 

TWRA officials say Holly Wall pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced to 180 days in the Bradley County jail. 

Aimee Messmer  pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

Joseph Wall pleaded guilty to vehicle homicide and driver intoxication. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

