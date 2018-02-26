Identity theft suspect added to Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Identity theft suspect added to Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list

By WRCB Staff
An identity theft suspect has been added to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office 12 Most Wanted list.

Wesley A. Swartout has been charged 7 counts of theft of property, 8 counts of identity theft, and 9 counts of forgery. 

Additional warrants for Swartout were issued for failure to appear, driving under the influence, criminal impersonation, and use of false identification.

Police describe Swartout as 6’-00” in height and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Swartout’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.

Tips can also be submitted online.

