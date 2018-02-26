Middle school teacher take students on historical journey with buried treasures

Hidden in a middle school in Shawnee, Kansas, there's a treasure chest packed so full of historical relics that one might mistake it for an outpost of the Smithsonian.

With more than 50,000 artifacts, history teacher Keil Hileman has turned his classroom into a time-machine, where each object carries a distinct and sometimes graphic story.

For the students in Hileman's class, they'll never look at the world the same way again.

SUBSCRIBE: http://nbcnews.to/2rAQzwx