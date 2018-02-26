Teen arrested after online gun threat to Georgia high school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen arrested after online gun threat to Georgia high school

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SNELLVILLE, GA -

A 16-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats, accused of sharing a video that shows him loading a gun and threatening his Georgia high school.

WSB-TV reports the unidentified student at South Gwinnett High School was arrested Saturday by Snellville Police, who were tipped to the video via Twitter.

In the video, the person loading a gun says "South Gwinnett, you're next."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Principal Monique Lee as saying in a letter to parents that acts threatening the school community won't be tolerated.

WSB-TV reports that the teenager also faces school disciplinary actions.

