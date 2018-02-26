US101 to present Jake Owen’s “Life…Is What Ya Make It Tour” at AT&T Field

US101 to present Jake Owen’s “Life…Is What Ya Make It Tour” at A - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Jake Owen’s new “Life…Is What Ya Make It” tour will be coming to AT&T Field on Friday May 18th. Along with Jake Owen will be Country heavy-hitter, Chris Janson, and Country newcomer Jordan Davis.

Channel 3's radio partners at US101 made the announcement Monday on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon, and will present the show.

Tickets are available for pre-sale February 28th.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” says Owen. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light. I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea. The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I’m so pumped to have Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on the bill with me. It’s going to be an awesome tour. I’m fired up!”

Owen is an ACM award-winner and has had six No. 1 singles to date - the 2X PLATINUM anthem “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin’,” “Anywhere with You,” “Alone with You,” “The One That Got Away,” and, GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.” Owen's fifth studio album, AMERICAN LOVE, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. Most recently, Owen signed a new label deal with Big Loud Records, reuniting him with Joey Moi, who produced his biggest hits to date. Owen and Moi are currently in the studio working on a new record.

The concert is presented by Mtn View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ringgold.

