Remembering the Woodmore Six - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Remembering the Woodmore Six

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

It’s expected to be an emotional week for the families of the children on Bus 366, including the mothers of the six children who died.

Tuesday, Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker goes on trial as a jury from Clarksville hears his case.

They shared these pictures with us and the stories behind their fondest memories.

D’Myunn Brown

D’Myunn Brown, 6, was a kindergartener at Woodmore Elementary School.
His mother, Diamound Brown says her son loved the water.
She says he loved to swim regardless of the weather.
Brown shared this picture of her son playing in the fountains at Coolidge Park.

Zyanna Harris

Zyanna Harris, 10, was a 4th grader at Woodmore Elementary School.
Friends describe her as having a sense of humor and loved to laugh.
They also say she was far from shy and had a sassy side to her as well.

Cor’Dayja Jones

Cor’Dayja Jones, 9, was a 4th grader at Woodmore Elementary School.
For her mother, LaTesha Jones, Halloween 2016 holds one of her fondest memories of her daughter.
Jones tells Channel 3 Cor’Dayja wanted to dress up like a police officer that year and wear her costume to school.
Jones said Cor’Dayja’s younger sister envied her older sister so much, she wanted to be a police officer for Halloween too.

Zyaira Mateen

Zyaira Mateen, 6, was a 1st grader at Woodmore Elementary School.
One of her mother, Jasmine Mateen’s favorite memories is taking her daughter to the Chattanooga Zoo.
Even though the goats were bigger than the 6-year-old, Zyaira wasn’t afraid.
Mateen snapped this picture as her daughter brushed one of the goats.

Zoie Nash

Zoie Nash, 9, was a 4th grader at Woodmore Elementary School.
Her mother Misti Nash reminisces of family time with her daughter and sons.
One of her most cherished moments was when this picture was taken.
Nash says Zoie was watching TV with her mom and brothers on the couch.

Keonte Wilson

Keonte Wilson, 8, was a 4th grader at Woodmore Elementary School.
His mother, Demetrius Wilson remembers his 7th birthday fondly.
She tells Channel 3 Keonte celebrated the big day at Chuck E. Cheese with his siblings and friends.
Wearing his birthday hat, Wilson snapped this picture as he blew out the candles on his Spiderman themed birthday cake.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • At least 7 tornadoes confirmed in Middle TN, southern KY

    At least 7 tornadoes confirmed in Middle TN, southern KY

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-02-26 18:32:14 GMT
    Several homes in Clarksville were leveled by tornadoes. (WSMV)Several homes in Clarksville were leveled by tornadoes. (WSMV)

    At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.

    More

    At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.

    More

  • Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-26 18:29:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More

  • New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    New York remembers 1993 World Trade Center bombing

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-26 18:28:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...
    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.More
    Survivors and others are set to gather at the World Trade Center to mark the anniversary of a terror attack: the deadly 1993 bombing.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.