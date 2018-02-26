Kelly Clarkson joins the voice

The Olympics may have come to a close, but "The Voice" is just getting started.

New to the set this season, Kelly Clarkson joins Adam, Blake, and Alicia in the coach's chairs.

As an artist whose career launched on a singing competition show, Clarkson brings a unique perspective.

"I was listening for emotion. Like I think a lot of people can sing. But I don't think a lot of people can captivate. And I want to be captivated," she says.

