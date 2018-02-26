The State of Dade: Fact or Folklore - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The State of Dade: Fact or Folklore

Posted: Updated:
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Connect
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Fed up with Georgia politicians that were unable to make up their minds about secession in 1860, the people of Dade County decided to not only secede from the Union but to secede from the state of Georgia. And so rumor has it that this feisty little county became its own sovereign nation – the Independent State of Dade – for 85 years.

At the end of World War II, in a frenzy of patriotism, Dade rejoined the USA on July 4, 1945.

There are some holes in this story. How would Dade County get a brand new state highway if they weren’t part of the state? How could their young men be drafted into the military if they weren’t part of the nation?

It’s hard to find answers to anything pre-dating the Civil War, as Dade County’s courthouse was burned during Sherman’s March to the Sea.

The story spread across the nation. The New York Times entitled its account “Dade County Ends Secession.” It is evident that most readers of the newspaper accounts would see an element of humor with a bit of advertising Dade County to the world.

However, Dade County “came back” to the United States. Most everyone now can agree that it’s a beautiful part of the country to enjoy.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.