LSU basketball coach Wade targeted by NCAA

By WRCB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA

As an FBI investigation begins to rock the college basketball world, a report surfaced Sunday from Yahoo Sports that LSU basketball head coach Will Wade's recruiting practices are the subject of an NCAA investigation.

According to Yahoo Sports, Wade's tactics have been being reviewed by the NCAA for the past six months along with his work with VCU.  Tiger Athletic

Director Joe Alleva told Yahoo that his school has not been contacted regarding any irregularities.

Wade's 2018 recruiting class is ranked third in the country.

