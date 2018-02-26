McMinn county landfill plans to expand, holds hearing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn county landfill plans to expand, holds hearing

Posted: Updated:
ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

In McMinn County, there is a public meeting tonight to discuss a possible expansion to Meadow Branch landfill.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM), will conduct a public hearing Monday, February 26 to receive comments on its tentative decision to issue a permit to modify the Meadow Branch landfill.

The hearing is at the gymnasium at the EK Baker School located at 1044 County Road 172 in Athens. From 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. an informational session will be held. You may inspect and discuss the permit fact sheet and plans with DSWM.  You will also be able to submit your questions. The formal hearing begins at 6 p.m.

The landfill is on County Road 166 in Athens. The proposal is to allow the construction of 57.7 acres into a facility for the disposal of these types of waste: domestic, commercial, institutional, municipal, bulky, landscaping, land clearing, industrial, construction/demolition, farming, shredded automobile tires, dead animals and approved special wastes.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-02-26 15:09:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Kelly Clarkson joins the voice

    Kelly Clarkson joins the voice

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:58 AM EST2018-02-26 14:58:27 GMT

    New to the set this season, Kelly Clarkson joins Adam, Blake, and Alicia in the coach's chairs.

    More

    New to the set this season, Kelly Clarkson joins Adam, Blake, and Alicia in the coach's chairs.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.