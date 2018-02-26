McMinn county landfill plans to expand, holds hearing

In McMinn County, there is a public meeting tonight to discuss a possible expansion to Meadow Branch landfill.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM), will conduct a public hearing Monday, February 26 to receive comments on its tentative decision to issue a permit to modify the Meadow Branch landfill.

The hearing is at the gymnasium at the EK Baker School located at 1044 County Road 172 in Athens . From 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. an informational session will be held. You may inspect and discuss the permit fact sheet and plans with DSWM. You will also be able to submit your questions. The formal hearing begins at 6 p.m.

The landfill is on County Road 166 in Athens. The proposal is to allow the construction of 57.7 acres into a facility for the disposal of these types of waste: domestic, commercial, institutional, municipal, bulky, landscaping, land clearing, industrial, construction/demolition, farming, shredded automobile tires, dead animals and approved special wastes.