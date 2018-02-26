Old email scam has a new twist

Beware of a new twist on an old scam when it comes to your e-mail.

According to the federal trade commission, scammers, posing as well-known tech companies, are e-mailing a phony invoice showing that you've recently bought music or apps from them.

The e-mail tells you to click on a link if you did not authorize the purchase.

Stop right there! Do not click on the link.

This is just the latest e-mail scam in an attempt to get you to share valuable personal information.

Scammers also use phishing e-mails to potentially get access to your computer.

The federal trade commission has some tips to keep your information secure.

Always be cautious about opening attachments.. It could be a spoofed account.

Set your security software to update automatically.

And be suspicious of any e-mail that asks you for your username, password, or other personal data.