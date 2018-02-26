Cinemark announces new bag and package policy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cinemark announces new bag and package policy

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Cinemark has a new bag and package policy. The company announced it will no longer permit large bags and packages inside its movie theaters.

The only bag you can bring in must measures 12-by-12 by 6 inches or smaller.

However, there are exceptions, such as medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

This is all part of a plan to improve safety.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:19 AM EST2018-02-26 13:19:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:09 AM EST2018-02-26 13:09:47 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.