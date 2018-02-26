Civil liberty advocates denounce proposed Georgia law

ATLANTA (AP) - It's designed to stop online snooping. But some civil liberty advocates say a proposed Georgia law could end up making many of us criminals.

The bill is aimed at stopping people who peek into a computer system's innards - without swiping or altering data.

But opponents say the law is so broad, it could criminalize relatively mundane things like lying about your weight on an online dating site, checking a game score on a work computer - or using hacking skills to find vulnerabilities in a computer system.

Those in favor of the measure note Georgia is one of only three states that has no law against online snooping - and the measure is intended to prevent widespread hacking of online information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.