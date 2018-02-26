Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

LAS VEGAS (AP) - What happens in Vegas really can stay in Vegas.

Tourists catching a flight out of Sin City can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.

The 10 green bins dubbed "amnesty boxes" prevent federal transportation agents from finding pot on passengers during security screenings.

The drug is legal in Nevada but still banned by the U.S. government.

The containers were installed following a county ban on marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran International Airport, aiming to keep it in compliance with federal law.

They are bolted to the ground and designed so marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, not taken out.

A contractor, not police, will initially empty the boxes multiple times per week and then adjust the schedule as usage patterns develop.