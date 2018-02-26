Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina celebrate "What Ifs" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina celebrate "What Ifs"

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) - When Kane Brown needed a female voice for his song "What Ifs," he called his childhood friend to do it: Lauren Alaina.

Brown and Alaina both grew up near Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Alaina says she sometimes gets choked up thinking about how two kids from the same small town separately got record deals, ended up in Nashville on different paths and got a number-one country record together.

Last week, they held a party to celebrate the song's success and were surprised by their school choir director, Lamar Gillespie.

