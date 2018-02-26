Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.
    
Questions about the environmental impact, huge costs and logistics killed Denver's plans to host the 1976 Olympics. But the leader of the committee exploring a possible bid says only three venues would have to be built, all of them temporary.
    
Chairman Rob Cohen says an Olympics could produce a multimillion-dollar surplus that could be used to help Colorado, such as improving the highway to the mountains that is usually packed with cars on weekends.
    
Denver faces stiff competition from Salt Lake City, the first U.S. city to announce plans to bid on the 2030 Olympics. Reno, Nevada, is also considering a bid.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • New cathedral in Knoxville set for dedication on Saturday

    New cathedral in Knoxville set for dedication on Saturday

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:54 AM EST2018-02-26 10:54:57 GMT

    The cathedral replaces the Sacred Heart church built in 1956. The former church will become a parish fellowship center.

    More

    The cathedral replaces the Sacred Heart church built in 1956. The former church will become a parish fellowship center.

    More

  • Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-02-26 10:49:54 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.