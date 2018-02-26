Morning showers

Good Monday. It will be a wet commute this morning with a cold front bringing rain showers to the area. By late morning the showers will have past, and this afternoon will be cool and breezy with temps really not warming up much today only getting into the mid to upper 50s. It may be a little breezy this afternoon also with north winds at 10-15 mph. Skies will be sunny by mid afternoon.

Tonight will be much cooler with lows dropping to 40 in Chattanooga. Many folks will be in the 30s Tuesday morning, however. Skies will be clear all day Tuesday, and after the chilly start we will see winds from the south warming us up quite a bit. Tuesday afternoon we will have sunshine and a warm high of 68.

Look for another front to bring in rain showers on and off all day Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will see the rain moving out and temps in the low 40s Friday morning. Highs will make it to the upper 50s with sunny skies Friday afternoon.

Get ready to be outdoors this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: