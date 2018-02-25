UPDATE: Missing hiker found in Pocket Wilderness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing hiker found in Pocket Wilderness

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The hiker reported as missing Sunday night in the Pocket Wilderness has been found. 

Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County EMS says the male hiker just walked out of the woods, with no injuries.

STORY: The search for a missing man is expected to resume Monday morning in the area known as the Pocket Wilderness.

Emergency crews began their search Sunday night about 9:30pm for the man, after he did not return home

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department were searching for the man, believed to be in his 30s. A K-9 unit was part of the search.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Congress returns amid pressure to act on gun violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-02-26 15:09:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). CORRECTS TO MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, NOT PARKLAND - In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, school students from Montgomery County, Md., in suburban Washington, rally in solidarity with those affected by the sho...
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More
    Congress returns to work under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence and facing a list of proposals, some of them from President Donald Trump.More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • Kelly Clarkson joins the voice

    Kelly Clarkson joins the voice

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:58 AM EST2018-02-26 14:58:27 GMT

    New to the set this season, Kelly Clarkson joins Adam, Blake, and Alicia in the coach's chairs.

    More

    New to the set this season, Kelly Clarkson joins Adam, Blake, and Alicia in the coach's chairs.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.