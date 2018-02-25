UPDATE: Missing hiker found in Pocket Wilderness

UPDATE: The hiker reported as missing Sunday night in the Pocket Wilderness has been found.

Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County EMS says the male hiker just walked out of the woods, with no injuries.

STORY: The search for a missing man is expected to resume Monday morning in the area known as the Pocket Wilderness.

Emergency crews began their search Sunday night about 9:30pm for the man, after he did not return home

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department were searching for the man, believed to be in his 30s. A K-9 unit was part of the search.