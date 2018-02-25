Crews searching for man in Pocket Wilderness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crews searching for man in Pocket Wilderness

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Emergency crews are currently searching for a man in the Pocket Wilderness. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department are on scene searching for a man in his 30s. 

The search started around 9:30 Sunday night after the man did not return home. He left around noon on Sunday. 

Right now there is a canine unit on scene assisting. 

