Crews searching for man in Pocket Wilderness

Emergency crews are currently searching for a man in the Pocket Wilderness.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department are on scene searching for a man in his 30s.

The search started around 9:30 Sunday night after the man did not return home. He left around noon on Sunday.

Right now there is a canine unit on scene assisting.

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.