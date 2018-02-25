Young pregnant woman trampled at Hamilton Place Mall after large - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Young pregnant woman trampled at Hamilton Place Mall after large fight

Posted: Updated:
By Kasey Freeman, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A young pregnant woman says she was trampled on during Saturday’s incident at Hamilton Place Mall.
She tripped while trying to run away from what police are now calling an “aggravated riot.”

This soon-to-be mother says she was terrified but she's happy her and her baby are alright.

Ashanti Shoulders and her family were eating in the food court of Hamilton Place Mall Saturday night when a large fight broke out. 
“Everybody was going everywhere and going crazy and the only thing I could think of was getting her to the hospital and making sure her and my grandbaby are OK,” said Ashanti Shoulders, mother.

Shoulders daughter, Mariah Lyles, is six months pregnant and was running with her family to find safety outside of the mall when she fell.
“When I tripped I was just scared, my mom picked me upthenbecause I thought I lost them,” said Mariah Lyles, victim.

Lyles tells us she fell face first and was trampled by another person who was also trying to get out of the mall.

“It's horrifying,” said Shoulders. “It's really scary to see your child is pregnant and then just fell face first.  You just don't know to be concerned, I was so worried.”

“Like it hurts when I walk in a lot of pain like in the bottom of my stomach,” said Lyles.

Lyles says her mother took her to the hospital as soon as they left the mall — and the baby is doing just fine. 

Lyles is expecting to have her baby boy this June.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

  • New cathedral in Knoxville set for dedication on Saturday

    New cathedral in Knoxville set for dedication on Saturday

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:54 AM EST2018-02-26 10:54:57 GMT

    The cathedral replaces the Sacred Heart church built in 1956. The former church will become a parish fellowship center.

    More

    The cathedral replaces the Sacred Heart church built in 1956. The former church will become a parish fellowship center.

    More

  • Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:49 AM EST2018-02-26 10:49:54 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.