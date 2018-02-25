Michelle Obama to release memoir in November - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Michelle Obama to release memoir in November

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Michelle Obama's memoir, one of the most highly anticipated books in recent years, is coming out Nov. 13.

The former first lady tweeted Sunday that the book, to come out a week after the 2018 midterm elections, is called "Becoming."

"Writing 'Becoming' has been a deeply personal experience," she said in a statement. "It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story."

She and her husband, former President Barack Obama, last year reached a joint agreement with Penguin Random House for their respective books. The deal is believed to be well in excess of $30 million. "Becoming" will be released in the U.S. through the Crown Publishing Group, a Penguin Random House division that has published works by both Obamas.

Memoirs by former first ladies usually sell well, with notable works including Laura Bush's "Spoken from the Heart" and Hillary Rodham Clinton's "Living History." Michelle Obama's memoir is expected to be a major commercial and cultural event. She is admired around the world and has never told her story at length. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, "American Grown."

The book will be published simultaneously in 24 languages, from Swedish to Arabic, and Michelle Obama expects to promote "Becoming" in the U.S. and overseas. She will also narrate the audio version. According to Crown, Obama is working with a team of assistants, but that every word in the finished text will be hers.

"As first lady of the United States of America - the first African-American to serve in that role - she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world," Crown said in a statement.

"In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her_from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address."

Barack Obama, who has written the million-sellers "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope," has not yet scheduled his memoir. He is expected to focus on his eight years in the White House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-02-26 00:10:49 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-02-26 00:09:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More

  • 4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester

    4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-26 00:08:59 GMT
    (Gem News via AP). In this image taken from video made available by Gem News, police attend the scene of an incident in Leicester, central England, Sunday Feb. 25, 2018. Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incid...(Gem News via AP). In this image taken from video made available by Gem News, police attend the scene of an incident in Leicester, central England, Sunday Feb. 25, 2018. Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incid...
    Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.More
    Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.