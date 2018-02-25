Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More
President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.More
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationMore
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingMore
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereMore
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionMore
Police said that no shots were fired after reviewing security video.More
Police said that no shots were fired after reviewing security video.More
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.More
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Hamilton Place Mall is back open Sunday after police investigated a shots fired call, and we are hearing from mall employees for the first time.More
Hamilton Place Mall is back open Sunday after police investigated a shots fired call, and we are hearing from mall employees for the first time.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
Scattered showers will pop up again across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the early part of the overnight.More
Scattered showers will pop up again across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the early part of the overnight.More
Here's what we're working on...More
Here's what we're working on...More
What would you do if your hair dryer burst into flames? That’s the terrifying experience Erika Augthun Shoolbred had recently when she tried out a new hair dryer for the first time.More
What would you do if your hair dryer burst into flames? That’s the terrifying experience Erika Augthun Shoolbred had recently when she tried out a new hair dryer for the first time.More
The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway near Newberry Drive.More
The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway near Newberry Drive.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More