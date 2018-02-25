Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

The Latest: Florida seeks $1M in federal aid after shooting

The Latest: Florida seeks $1M in federal aid after shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill course

Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill course

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

AP sources: Adelson offers to help pay for Jerusalem embassy

AP sources: Adelson offers to help pay for Jerusalem embassy

A growing number of states are considering changes to the way they draw congressional and state legislative districts.

A growing number of states are considering changes to the way they draw congressional and state legislative districts.

2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.

2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

(Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati. Forecasters expected the Ohio River could reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 f...

5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

5 dead after tornado, flooding from central US storms

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham preaches in Oklahoma City, Okla. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99, reached hundreds of millions o...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham preaches in Oklahoma City, Okla. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99, reached hundreds of millions o...

Billy Graham had pride and regret on civil rights issues

Billy Graham had pride and regret on civil rights issues

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...

In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.

In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. She is poised, photogenic and articulate _ th...

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 22, 2018, photo, Dana Loesch, spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. She is poised, photogenic and articulate _ th...

NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

The head of the Broward County Sheriff's Office says only one of his deputies was on the scene of a shooting at a Florida high school that resulted in 17 deaths.

The head of the Broward County Sheriff's Office says only one of his deputies was on the scene of a shooting at a Florida high school that resulted in 17 deaths.

Students return to Florida school where 17 were killed

Students return to Florida school where 17 were killed

White House says President Donald Trump plans to attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.

White House says President Donald Trump plans to attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Indian tribes that say they’ve been cut out of California’s legal pot market are raising ...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Indian tribes that say they’ve been cut out of California’s legal pot market are raising ...

Tribes cut out of California pot market might grow their own

Tribes cut out of California pot market might grow their own

The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...

Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the 2018 California Democrats State Convention Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in San Diego.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.

The evangelist and spiritual adviser to numerous presidents died last week at his North Carolina home. Graham was 99.

READ MORE | Reverend Billy Graham's Tennessee ties

Before the funeral, Graham will be afforded the rare tribute of lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is to be buried Friday on the grounds of his namesake library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump said last week that Graham was a "great man" who had a "great family" and was "for us" - meaning Trump's campaign - from the beginning.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.