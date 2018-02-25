UPDATE: Chatsworth Highway house fire victim passes away

UPDATE: Whitfield County fire officials say a man died from his injuries that he received during a house fire over the weekend.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway on Saturday.

Fire Chief Edward O'Brien tells Channel 3, the victim passed away on Sunday night from his injuries.

The victim's name is not being released.

Chief O'Brien says the fire has been ruled as accidental.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Whitfield County Fire Department spent Sunday afternoon battling a house fire on Chatsworth Highway.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway near Newberry Drive.

According to dispatch, a call came in that a male was on fire.

Dispatch said they believe the fire had something to do with the man's oxygen tank, but the initial cause remains under investigation.

Dispatch said the fire spread to the man's home. They added that several people were at the home and were able to get him out.

According to dispatch, the man was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was injured.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that home is 50 percent damaged.

This is a developing story.