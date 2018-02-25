Man, home catch fire in Whitfield Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man, home catch fire in Whitfield Co.

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Whitfield County Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Chatsworth Highway Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway near Newberry Drive.

According to dispatch, a call came in that a male was on fire. 

Dispatch said they believe the fire had something to do with the man's oxygen tank, but the initial cause remains under investigation.

Dispatch said the fire spread to the man's home. They added that several people were at the home and were able to get him out.

According to dispatch, the man was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was injured.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that home is 50 percent damaged.

This is a developing story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tornadoes, flooding lead to multiple deaths in Kentucky

    Tornadoes, flooding lead to multiple deaths in Kentucky

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-26 00:13:02 GMT
    Home destroyed on Dot Road in Adairville, KYHome destroyed on Dot Road in Adairville, KY

    Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.

    More

    Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.

    More

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:11 PM EST2018-02-26 00:11:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More

  • Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-02-26 00:10:49 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More
    Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.