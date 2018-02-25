Man, home catch fire in Whitfield Co.

The Whitfield County Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Chatsworth Highway Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Chatsworth Highway near Newberry Drive.

According to dispatch, a call came in that a male was on fire.

Dispatch said they believe the fire had something to do with the man's oxygen tank, but the initial cause remains under investigation.

Dispatch said the fire spread to the man's home. They added that several people were at the home and were able to get him out.

According to dispatch, the man was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was injured.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that home is 50 percent damaged.

This is a developing story.