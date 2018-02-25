Drunk man arrested after riding horse onto California freeway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Drunk man arrested after riding horse onto California freeway

By NBC News
The California Highway Patrol does not "horse" around when it comes to DUI. 

A drunk man celebrating his 29th birthday was arrested early Saturday morning after he rode a horse onto the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, officials said. 

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 Freeway from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. When CHP officers caught up with him, the horse had already galloped off the freeway and across the Bellflower city limits. 

The horse rider, identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. 

CHP Santa Fe Springs tweeted a series of photos detailing the DUI arrest. 

"No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," CHP tweeted. 

Perez was booked into the Lakewood LASD jail for DUI on a horse. His bail was set at $10,000. 

The horse was unharmed and released to the suspect's mother, according to the arrest report. 

"Don't put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic," CHP added.

