Winfrey praises Florida students as 'warriors of the light' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winfrey praises Florida students as 'warriors of the light'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey accepting her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. NBC photo Oprah Winfrey accepting her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. NBC photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has nothing but praise for the Florida school shooting survivors who have channeled angst into activism, calling them "warriors of the light" and comparing them to civil rights pioneers.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Winfrey drew parallels between the teens and the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, who rode buses into southern states in protest of racial segregation. Winfrey called the Parkland students' protests for gun control "a proud moment."

READ MORE | How the Parkland teen survivors became advocates for gun reform

"It's an evolving moment for our country. The same thing happened, as you know, back in the '50s and '60s for the civil rights movement," Winfrey said. "Young people said, 'We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We have had enough and we're willing to fight for it and willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it.'"

Winfrey spoke while promoting the upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," directed by Ava DuVernay and featuring her, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. The film is adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's science-fiction fantasy novel.

"These young people get to be literally warriors of the light," Winfrey said. "That's what they're trying to do. They're trying to - through their voices, through the March For Our Lives - say 'We will not let this happen again. We are going to do what we can to banish the darkness.'"

The former talk show host last week matched a $500,000 donation by George and Amal Clooney to the students' planned marches, including one on March 24 in Washington, D.C.

The Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S.

Winfrey also again reacted to President Donald Trump's recent tweeting about her in which he called her "very insecure."

"Nobody wants to be hate-tweeted, especially by the president," said Winfrey. "So it's not a comfortable thing I think for anybody on social media who's had somebody say something about you that you didn't feel was true. But I believe that you meet any kind of negativity in your life, that you meet it with light."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-02-26 00:09:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More

  • 4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester

    4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-26 00:08:59 GMT
    (Gem News via AP). In this image taken from video made available by Gem News, police attend the scene of an incident in Leicester, central England, Sunday Feb. 25, 2018. Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incid...(Gem News via AP). In this image taken from video made available by Gem News, police attend the scene of an incident in Leicester, central England, Sunday Feb. 25, 2018. Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incid...
    Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.More
    Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.More

  • It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    It's over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale

    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Getty ImagesBy: Getty Images
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history...More
    By: Alan Abrahamson PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The 2018 Winter Olympics shivered Sunday to a close, surely defined by cold and wind but destined — just as in Seoul 30 years before — to mark a key chapter in history on the...More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.