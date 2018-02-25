BSO Sheriff Refutes 'Falsehoods' About Parkland Shooting

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.More
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
The world's busiest airport is announcing some changes in its operating hours.More
Scattered showers will pop up again across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the early part of the overnight.More
Scattered showers will pop up again across the Tennessee Valley this evening and into the early part of the overnight.More
What would you do if your hair dryer burst into flames? That’s the terrifying experience Erika Augthun Shoolbred had recently when she tried out a new hair dryer for the first time.More
What would you do if your hair dryer burst into flames? That’s the terrifying experience Erika Augthun Shoolbred had recently when she tried out a new hair dryer for the first time.More
Here's what we're working on...More
Here's what we're working on...More
A military veteran from Dalton is going to be featured on the Discovery Channel Sunday morning.More
A military veteran from Dalton is going to be featured on the Discovery Channel Sunday morning.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More
A release from the GBI says 65-year-old Dorothy Gass, of Higdon, Alabama, called 911 to report that her daughter-in-law, Amy Gass, was going to kill her children and then kill herself.More
The crane was wedged into the two homes for about five hours, but once crews were able to harness it the crane was back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.More
The crane was wedged into the two homes for about five hours, but once crews were able to harness it the crane was back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.More