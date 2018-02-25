Walker County sheriff's deputy, three others hurt following car crash

A Walker County sheriff's deputy and three others are hurt following a crash involving two cars.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Corporal Andrew Gideon with the Georgia State Patrol said a sheriff's deputy was driving north on Highway 27 at Highway 151. Another car was traveling south when it tried to turn left and investigators said hit the deputy's vehicle.

Corporal Gideon said the deputy has a fractured leg and his passenger was also injured. The driver and a passenger of the other vehicle were also injured.

A 3-year-old in that car was not hurt.

Corporal Gideon said charges are pending against the driver that investigators say hit the deputy.

