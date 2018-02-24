Baylor boys advance to Final Four with win over Ensworth - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baylor boys advance to Final Four with win over Ensworth

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

The Baylor boys basketball team advanced to the Division II-AA state semifinals Saturday night, thanks to a 54-48 win over Ensworth at home. 

The boys will now face Briarcrest in the state semifinals next week, while the Baylor girls basketball team who also advanced to the final four, will face Brentwood Academy in the semifinals.
 

