Mocs get an early start to Spring Practice

For most college football teams, spring practice doesn't start until late March or April. But the Chattanooga Mocs are not most teams.

Second-year head coach Tom Arth and the Mocs kicked off their first of fourteen spring practices Saturday morning.

Coach Arth said there were several factors that led to the decision to move spring practice up a month, including more time in the weight room for players going into summer practices.

UTC returns 42 lettermen from last year, 20 on offense, and 19 on defense.

Overall, coach was very pleased with their first day back on the field.

"I thought we came out with really great intensity" says Arth. "I thought competitively it was a really great day. There will be a lot of things that when we look at the tape we need to correct, but the most important thing was our mindset and how we came out and I'm really proud of our guys."



The annual UTC Spring Showcase is Saturday, March 24, with a 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) kickoff at Finley Stadium.



