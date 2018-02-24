Drake and Vetten Win the DJ’s Marine Electronics February 2018 CBA Bass Event

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Kevin Drake and Cory Vetten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 34.77 pounds topping out the field of 140 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the DJ’s Marine Electronics Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This day tournament was held Saturday, February 24, 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Cory said “We had the perfect day. On our first stop we caught about 15 pounds including a couple of 5 pounders. We ran to another location where we caught a 6 pounder and a 9 pounder. About 3:00 p.m. we caught another 9 pounder and it was then we knew we had a shot at the win. We targeted pre-spawn areas and just stayed back a bit where we thought some big fish might be moving up”.

Big fish of this event was caught by Chris Grant and Mike Looney and weighed 9.84 pounds. Second big bass of the day was caught by Shane Peels and Conner Boynton weighing 9.41 pounds.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fishermen for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

Chattanooga Bass Association President, Jamie Copenhaver, said “This was a good start to our 2018 season. Thanks to all our sponsors for their much appreciated support for this year”.

The top 12 money winners are as follows:

Kevin Drake and Cory Vetten 34.77 lbs. $2000 Tony Townsend and Galen James 29.28 lbs. $750 Mike Looney and Chris Grant 25.96 lbs. $500.00 Lance Nunley and Joe Miller 24.52 lbs, $500 David Craft and Stoney Johnson 22.51 lbs. $400 Seth Davis and Brent Butler 21.90 lbs. $300 Tanner Hackstep and Randall Kramer 20.78 lbs. $300 Mark Varady and Mark Keith 20.24 lbs. $200 Don Lamb and Eddie Wilson 20.06 lbs. $200 Anthony Correll and Logan Kokoszka 19.74 lbs. $150 John Powell and Matt Powell 19.56 lbs. $150 Shane Peels and Conner Boynton 19.23 lbs. $150

The next CBA event will be held March 17th, 2018 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com