Drake and Vetten Win the DJ’s Marine Electronics February 2018 CBA Bass Event

The team of Kevin Drake and Cory Vetten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 34.77 pounds topping out the field of 140 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the DJ’s Marine Electronics Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
Thousands of fish were found in a creek on Memphis Drive, and now nature will have its way with the remains.More
The 2018-19 state waterfowl hunting regulations will be among the agenda items addressed when the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Feb. 27-28 in Nashville...More
