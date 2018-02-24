UPDATE: Hamilton Place reopens Sunday after CPD says 'no shots fired' Saturday night

UPDATE: Hamilton Place Mall will be open regular hours Sunday following Saturday's "shots fired" call.

Chattanooga Police said that 'no shots' were fired after reviewing security video.

According to Police, they initially received a call about a large fight where a male displayed a firearm and reported that shots were fired.

Police say the decision was made by the department to evacuate the mall based on the information they had received from the call.

Police conducted a search to ensure the security of the area.

Security video was reviewed and officers were able to confirm that a fight had taken place inside the mall and a gun was displayed.

Police said witnesses told them that several people shouted "gun! he has a gun!" This caused people inside the mall to panic.

The gun was located outside in the parking lot. Police were able to connect it to the fight inside the mall.

At least one juvenile was injured and taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries he received from falling to the ground.

"After the review of video footage, interviews with witnesses, and a complete sweep of the mall, there is no physical evidence at this time which has indicated that a firearm was discharged during this incident," a CPD spokesperson said.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are still investigating.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident Saturday or have any information call them at 423-689-2525. You can remain anonymous.

In a tweet from Hamilton Place, the mall thanked the CPD for "their quick response and thorough investigation into yesterday's incident."

Hamilton Place will resume normal hours today. Thank you to the @ChattanoogaPD for their quick response and thorough investigation into yesterday's incident. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) February 25, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are still investigating a "shots fired" call at Hamilton Place Mall Saturday evening. Police said that no shots were fired after reviewing security video. Eyewitnesses say they did hear shots.

Just after 6:00pm, dispatch received a call of a disorder with a weapon involved near the mall. Minutes later, a call came in of an active shooter, which was later refuted.

Around 6:30, Hamilton Place mall tweeted that they were aware of a situation at the mall. The mall closed and was evacuated.

We are aware of an incident that occurred on property shortly after 6pm. The mall is currently closed while the police conduct their investigation. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) February 24, 2018

Chattanooga Police, a short time later, tweeted that they had received reports of shots fired in the parking lot and were investigating. They also said that there was not an active shooter.

There is no active shooter situation at this time @HamiltonPlaceTN & victim(s) have not been located. CPD received reports of Shots Fired in the parking lot. We are investigating. Update as we get more info. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) February 24, 2018

Some individual stores closed and employees locked themselves inside as the incident unfolded.

Police began sweeping the mall. Channel 3 has learned that some employees are still in the stores.

According to police, a fight occurred outside the mall, and the suspect ran back inside.

A gun was found outside the mall. Police said that they have not located a suspect or victim.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to Chattanooga police. The mall will not reopen Saturday night.

UPDATE: @ChattanoogaPD are still conducting their investigation at this time. Hamilton Place will not re-open this evening, but retailers can return to their stores to close for the evening. We will resume normal hours tomorrow. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) February 25, 2018

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 423-698-2525.